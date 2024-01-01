$44,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro DoubleCab 4x4 X31 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro DoubleCab 4x4 X31 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
40,290KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTR9AED4NZ180455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 40,290 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lease return
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
6'10" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Kodiak SLE DoubleCabZ71 4x4 5.3L 6'5"Box BackUpCam 130,416 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5"Box BackUpCam 85,244 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5'Box BackUpCam 61,678 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 GMC Sierra 1500