<p>Lease return</p>

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

22,647 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Pro CrewCab 4x4 X31 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,647KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9AED1NZ163199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 22,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
6'7"Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 GMC Sierra 1500