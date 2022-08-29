$169,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$169,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2022 Lexus LX
2022 Lexus LX
LX600 | LUXURY PKG | HEADREST DVDS | 7 PASSENGER
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$169,888
+ taxes & licensing
7,926KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9325519
- Stock #: 001710
- VIN: JTJGB7CX2N4001710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Manganese Lustre
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001710
- Mileage 7,926 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2