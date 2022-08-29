2022 Lexus LX

$169,888 + taxes & licensing 7 , 9 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9325519

9325519 Stock #: 001710

001710 VIN: JTJGB7CX2N4001710

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Manganese Lustre

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 001710

Mileage 7,926 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.