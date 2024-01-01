$34,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV 2LT TRUE NORTH | ELECTRIC | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Flare Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Safety
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
