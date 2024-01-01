$133,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Convertible 3LT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Convertible 3LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$133,988
+ taxes & licensing
2,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YC3D49P5130230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 130230
- Mileage 2,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Ride Control, Power Convertible Hardtop, Carbon Flash Metallic Roof & Nacelles, Painted Carbon Flash Underside Tonneau Lid, Carbon Flash High Wing, Carbon Flash Full Side Skirts, Carbon Flash Front Spoiler, Stingray R Appearance, GT2 Seats with Carbon Fiber, Two-Tone Seats (Adrenaline Red & Black), Red Stitching, Heated Steering Wheel, Gloss Black Forged Rims, Bright Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Side Mirrors, Carbon Flash Vents & Badging, Corvette All-Weather Floor Mats, & Window Tint.
With Supercar Performance, an affordable Price Tag, & Flashy Styling, the C8 Corvette honors the nameplate's decades-old status as an automotive iconbut with a mid-engine twist.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.
The combination of Arctic White Exterior Paint with Carbon Flash Metallic Highlights including Roof/Nacelles merits well with the Adrenaline Red & Black Interior.
The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance Tires (stickier than the standard Tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine & brakes).
3LT provides Sueded Microfiber Upper Interior Trim such as the A-Pillars, B-Pillar, & Headliner.The Door Panels, Seats & Console are Authentic Leather.Premium Napa Adrenaline Red & Black Leather look & feel phenomenal.A Black Leather Wrapped Dash & Door Panels with Red Stitching tie the rest in.
3LT also includes everything from the 2LT package of Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM 8-Way Memory Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Leather Wrapped Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Power Adjusting Folding Mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Park Assist, Near Field Communication, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Wireless Charging, Theft Deterrent System, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Remote Vehicle Start, All Speed Traction Control, Active Handling Stability Control, Driver Mode Selector, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
The Mid-Engine layout, aggressive styling & driving position, complete with a fighter jet-style view out of a wide windshield and across a short hood, ticks all the supercar boxes.
This has a clean Carfax with only 2300kms!Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XRUJxRmGOvaB32Hvw+LmVwGQGZNi+2Nm
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Email Munro Motors
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
$133,988
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2023 Chevrolet Corvette