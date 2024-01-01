$123,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible 2LT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible 2LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$123,988
+ taxes & licensing
1,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB3D45P5125125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 125125
- Mileage 1,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Munro Motors
