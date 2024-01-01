Menu
MANAGERS SPECIAL

DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE 

Added STEP BARS AND PUSH/BULL BAR


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2023 Bronco, 4door, Wildtrak, 4x4 Advanced, Hard top, 2.7L ecoboost engine, Black, Leather interior, 8-speed automatic transmission, Running boards, Push bar, Co-pilot360, 17 inch Aluminum wheels, 35inch tires, Navigation,  Wildtrak package, Reverse sensor, Wireless charger, way, rain sense wipers, sync 3, reverse camera, Collision assist Ford pass, heated seats, Auto high beams, active Grille shutters, power driver seat, intelligent Access, Lane keep, Auto Stop Start, power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

2023 Ford Bronco

2,154 KM

$81,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak 4 Door Advanced 4x4

2023 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak 4 Door Advanced 4x4

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

2,154KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5DP3PLB88058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,154 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2023 Ford Bronco