<p>Previous rental</p>

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

43,404 KM

Details

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L8cyl Gas 176" WB

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L8cyl Gas 176" WB

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK8PDD24727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 43,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway