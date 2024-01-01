Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

2023 Kia Sportage

4,418 KM

Details Description

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 11139481
  2. 11139481
  3. 11139481
  4. 11139481
  5. 11139481
  6. 11139481
  7. 11139481
  8. 11139481
  9. 11139481
  10. 11139481
  11. 11139481
  12. 11139481
  13. 11139481
  14. 11139481
  15. 11139481
  16. 11139481
  17. 11139481
  18. 11139481
  19. 11139481
  20. 11139481
  21. 11139481
  22. 11139481
  23. 11139481
  24. 11139481
  25. 11139481
  26. 11139481
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,418KM
Used
VIN KNDPVCAF7P7200900

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10734
  • Mileage 4,418 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates!



We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/
https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/
https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 33,362 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 126,603 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE | ENHANCED AUTOPILOT | ONLY 39 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE | ENHANCED AUTOPILOT | ONLY 39 KM! 39,240 KM $34,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage