2023 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
8,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: C851508
- VIN: LRW3E1EB9PC851508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,555 KM
Vehicle Description
The Long Range offers quick acceleration, instant responses, & steering that might have you reminiscing of sportier vehicles.
The Long Range model creates 384hp with a Single Speed Automatic Transmission.
This EV is painted in Teslas signature colour of Pearl White Multi-Coat & is paired with Black Interior.
Model 3s feature Autopilot which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Tesla's Adaptive Cruise Control System, which has a Steering Assist function that allows the vehicle to take turns.
The Model 3 features a large 15 Inch Touchscreen that houses nearly every function & control for the vehicle's convenience & multimedia features. The massive display shows everything from Climate Controls & Navigation to Steering Wheel adjustments & the Speedometer, Rearview Camera Views, Movies, Music, Games & more. Your surroundings are visualized in real time while you drive to display speed limit signs, upcoming traffic control signals, pedestrians, cyclists & hazards in a 360-degree surround view.
Other notable options include: Auto High Beam Headlights, Delay-Off Headlights, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors/Rear-View Mirror, Auto Temperature Control, Audio Memory, Parking Cameras, Genuine Wood Trim Inserts, Heated Mirrors, Memory Power Tilt Steering Wheel, Memory Front Seats, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HVAC Memory, Illuminated Entry, Low Tire Pressure Monitor, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Outside Temperature Display, Power Windows, Premium Audio System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Window Defroster, Keyless Entry, Security System, Cruise Control, Speed Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Anti-Roll Bar, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Audio memory, Electronic Stability Control, Traction control, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, & LED Taillights.
All Vegan Interior is Softer than Leather, yet far more durable & more stain-resistant & more sustainable than traditional seating materials, maximizing comfort & esthetics.
The Model 3 changed the rules of the EV game. Its affordable price tag, impressive driving range, & strong performance have made it a big seller & keep it competitive still against the rising tide of newer electric offerings.
This low km '23 Tesla has a clean Carfax! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DsVUoeF8iVkU8R6gTYIGM4GvDJl/yWCC
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8