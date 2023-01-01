2023 Tesla Model 3

$59,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 5 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10528677

10528677 Stock #: C851508

C851508 VIN: LRW3E1EB9PC851508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # C851508

Mileage 8,555 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.