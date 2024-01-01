$59,489+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
2024 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$59,489
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LE49674
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
EY FEATURES: This Silver Ford Ranger Lariat is nicely equipped with a 2.3L Ecoboost Engine paired with a 10 auto transmission, Heated Leather Front Seats, Remote Start, Sport Apprearance Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Black Running Boards, Trailer Tow Package and More !
Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
Brant County Ford
