2024 Ford Ranger

EY FEATURES:  This Silver Ford Ranger Lariat is nicely equipped with a 2.3L Ecoboost Engine paired with a 10 auto transmission, Heated Leather Front Seats, Remote Start, Sport Apprearance Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Black Running Boards, Trailer Tow Package and More !

 

Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

** See dealer for details.

 

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Used
25KM
VIN 1FTER4KH3RLE49674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LE49674
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

EY FEATURES:  This Silver Ford Ranger Lariat is nicely equipped with a 2.3L Ecoboost Engine paired with a 10 auto transmission, Heated Leather Front Seats, Remote Start, Sport Apprearance Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Black Running Boards, Trailer Tow Package and More !

 

Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

** See dealer for details.

 

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

