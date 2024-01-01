Menu
Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1729618997
  2. 1729618997
Used
6,529KM
VIN 5LMJJ3LG5REL11685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,529 KM

Vehicle Description

DEMO UNIT ! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 

Step into luxury and comfort with this stunning 2024 Lincoln Navigator, now available at Brant County Ford! This pristine white SUV is a testament to elegance and performance, boasting a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and exhilarating ride. With only 6,529 km on the odometer, this Navigator is practically brand new, offering you the chance to experience the pinnacle of automotive excellence.

The Navigator's spacious interior is a sanctuary of comfort, featuring plush leather seats, a premium sound system, and a plethora of advanced features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated and cooled seats to the heated steering wheel, every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide unparalleled comfort and convenience.

This Navigator comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance features, including blind spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, providing you with peace of mind on every journey.

Here are five of the Navigator's most enticing features:

  1. Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into plush leather seats that envelop you in comfort and sophistication.
  2. Heated and Cooled Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats that adapt to your desired temperature.
  3. Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the steering wheel even on the coldest days, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable drive.
  4. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, crystal-clear audio with the Navigator's premium sound system.
  5. Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots, enhancing your safety and peace of mind.

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2024 Lincoln Navigator. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the epitome of luxury and performance.

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

