$129,862+ tax & licensing
2024 Lincoln Navigator
2024 Lincoln Navigator
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$129,862
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,529 KM
Vehicle Description
DEMO UNIT ! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Step into luxury and comfort with this stunning 2024 Lincoln Navigator, now available at Brant County Ford! This pristine white SUV is a testament to elegance and performance, boasting a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and exhilarating ride. With only 6,529 km on the odometer, this Navigator is practically brand new, offering you the chance to experience the pinnacle of automotive excellence.
The Navigator's spacious interior is a sanctuary of comfort, featuring plush leather seats, a premium sound system, and a plethora of advanced features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated and cooled seats to the heated steering wheel, every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide unparalleled comfort and convenience.
This Navigator comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance features, including blind spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, providing you with peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five of the Navigator's most enticing features:
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into plush leather seats that envelop you in comfort and sophistication.
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats that adapt to your desired temperature.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the steering wheel even on the coldest days, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable drive.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, crystal-clear audio with the Navigator's premium sound system.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots, enhancing your safety and peace of mind.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2024 Lincoln Navigator. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the epitome of luxury and performance.
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207