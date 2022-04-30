$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
1000 Club Car Precedent
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8501063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Saturday April 30, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday April 28 & Friday April 29, 2022 10:00am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply - Outside Only & MasksCheckout Date/TimeMonday May 2 or Tuesday My 3, 2022 - 8:30am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply!Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Apr 28 & Friday April 29, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. PLEASE BRING A MASK TO ENTER PREMISES! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon May 2 - Tues May 3, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm).
