1945 Other TRAILER

0 KM

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
Bantam

Location

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Saturday December 17, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)

 

Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday December 17, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thursday Dec 15 & Friday Dec 16, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. No Shipping/Sale to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon Dec 19 - Tues Dec 20, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm)

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
