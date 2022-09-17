Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

19,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
1990 Chevrolet Corvette

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

Watch This Vehicle

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9056485
  • VIN: 1G1YY3381L5114278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday September 17, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday September 17, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thursday Sept 15 & Friday Sept 16, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. No Shipping/Sale to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon Sept 19 - Tues Sept 20, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm). www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

1000 Argo 8x8 700 HD...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Charger
153,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1990 Chevrolet Corve...
 19,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory