2000 Argo 8x8 700 HD EU
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Saturday January 20, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday Jan 18 & Friday Jan 19, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday Jan 22 or Tuesday Jan 23, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday January 20, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday January 12, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Jan 18 & Fri Jan 19, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon Jan 22 & Tues Jan 23, 2024, (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)
