2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

0 KM

2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605593
  • VIN: 3VWCS21C21M432919

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday February 18, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

