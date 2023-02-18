Menu
2003 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2003 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer

2003 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer

2003 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1676304576
  2. 1676304577
  3. 1676304579
  4. 1676304580
  5. 1676304582
  6. 1676304583
  7. 1676304584
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday February 18, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

