2005 Cadillac DeVille

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Location

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

  1. 1676053332
  2. 1676053334
  3. 1676053339
  4. 1676053342
  5. 1676053344
  6. 1676053346
  7. 1676053348
  8. 1676053350
  9. 1676053352
  10. 1676053354
  11. 1676053356
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605611
  • VIN: 1G6KD54Y15U123724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday February 18, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Air Suspension
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics

519-648-XXXX

