$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Subaru Outback
2005 Subaru Outback
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BP61C956345091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Saturday April 13, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online) Thursday Apr 11 & Friday Apr 12, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Monday Apr 15 & Tuesday April 16, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pm 5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 7% BP Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do Not sell to US BUYERS --- Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday April 5, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Apr 11 & Fri Apr 12, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 7% BP Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do Not sell to US BUYERS --- Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday April 5, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Apr 11 & Fri Apr 12, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jutzi Auctions
2015 Infiniti QX60 0 SOLD
2016 Nissan Altima 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jutzi Auctions
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Call Dealer
519-648-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
2005 Subaru Outback