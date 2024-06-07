$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Chrysler Sebring
2006 Chrysler Sebring
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,818KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1C3EL56R56N286122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,818 KM
Vehicle Description
VIN: YV1382MKXA2184652 Kms: 295,901 Kms Engine: 5cy Color: Silver Carfax; Jul 2010 Accident $0, Aug 2016 Unknown Claim $7315, AT, A/C **ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding**

Saturday June 15, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Thursday June 6 & Friday June 7, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday June 17 & Tuesday June 18, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
7% BP
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday June 15, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do Not sell to US BUYERS --- Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday June 7, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur June 6 & Fri June 7, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon June 17 & Tues June 18, 2024, (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
2006 Chrysler Sebring