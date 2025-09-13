Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>September 13, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #130<br />Auctioneer<br />    M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.<br />    Live Webcast Auction<br />    2025-09-08 - 2025-09-13<br />Auction Date<br />    <br />Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 9:30am.<br />Preview Date/Time<br />    In person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 - 9am to 4pm.<br />Checkout Date/Time<br />    Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – 9am to 4pm.<br />Location<br />    5100 Fountain St North<br />    Breslau, ON N0B 1M0<br />Buyer Premium 9% BP<br />Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. <br />You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. <br />Payment and Pickup: Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. <br />** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** <br />**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** <br />If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. <br /><br />The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.<br /><br />--- Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS <br /><br />--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. <br /><br />No Shipping for items in this auction. <br />Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</p>

2007 GMC Savana

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle
12955346

2007 GMC Savana

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1757520387
  2. 1757520381
  3. 1757520379
  4. 1757520364
  5. 1757520388
  6. 1757520486
  7. 1757520376
  8. 1757520389
  9. 1757520375
  10. 1757520391
  11. 1757520396
  12. 1757520489
  13. 1757520377
  14. 1757520373
  15. 1757520376
  16. 1757520384
  17. 1757520393
  18. 1757520369
  19. 1757520486
  20. 1757520489
  21. 1757520381
  22. 1757520378
  23. 1757520366
  24. 1757520377
  25. 1757520384
  26. 1757520364
  27. 1757520394
  28. 1757520380
  29. 1757520375
  30. 1757520396
  31. 1757520377
  32. 1757520486
  33. 1757520487
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GDJG31U871204239

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

September 13, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #130
Auctioneer
    M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
    Live Webcast Auction
    2025-09-08 - 2025-09-13
Auction Date
    
Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
    In person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 - 9am to 4pm.
Checkout Date/Time
    Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – 9am to 4pm.
Location
    5100 Fountain St North
    Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium 9% BP
Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. 
You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. 
Payment and Pickup: Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. 
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** 
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** 
If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. 

The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.

--- Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS 

--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. 

No Shipping for items in this auction. 
Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab 3.4L V6 Auto 4WD SR5 for sale in Breslau, ON
1995 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab 3.4L V6 Auto 4WD SR5 338,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit for sale in Breslau, ON
2019 Ford Transit 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Express for sale in Breslau, ON
2018 Chevrolet Express 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2007 GMC Savana