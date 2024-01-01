$6,895+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$6,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,438 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
Warranty, Carfax, Certified, Oil Spray,
2008 Chevrolet Equinox 6-cylinder, automatic with only129438 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, leather, and more........
The asking price is $6895+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 6-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted)
Vehicle Features
