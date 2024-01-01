Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 </p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </p><p> </p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA </p><p> </p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO </p><p> </p><p>Warranty, Carfax, Certified, Oil Spray, </p><p>2008 Chevrolet Equinox 6-cylinder, automatic with only129438 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, leather, and more........ </p><p> </p><p>The asking price is $6895+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 6-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted)</p>

129,438 KM

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
129,438KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2cndl937986064641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

2008 Chevrolet Equinox