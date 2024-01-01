Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCHK24K08E160737

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500