2008 Dodge Avenger

192,650 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2008 Dodge Avenger

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

192,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9646084
  • Stock #: 393
  • VIN: 1B3LC56RX8N146459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,650 KM

Vehicle Description

 RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041

 

2008 Dodge Avenger 2.7 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 192650 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , alloy wheels, cruise controle, A/C, Cd player, AUX, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim 

Selling for $5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041

Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services

2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau, ON, N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

