2008 Dodge Avenger
SXT
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 393
- VIN: 1B3LC56RX8N146459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,650 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Dodge Avenger 2.7 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 192650 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , alloy wheels, cruise controle, A/C, Cd player, AUX, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim
Vehicle Features
