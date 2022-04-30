$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-350
Lariat
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
245,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8501054
- VIN: 1FDWW36R48EE62944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Saturday April 30, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday April 28 & Friday April 29, 2022 10:00am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply - Outside Only & MasksCheckout Date/TimeMonday May 2 or Tuesday My 3, 2022 - 8:30am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply!Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Apr 28 & Friday April 29, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. PLEASE BRING A MASK TO ENTER PREMISES! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon May 2 - Tues May 3, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm).
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Turbocharged
