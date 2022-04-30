Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-350

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-350

Lariat

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8501054
  • VIN: 1FDWW36R48EE62944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

  Saturday April 30, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday April 28 & Friday April 29, 2022 10:00am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply - Outside Only & MasksCheckout Date/TimeMonday May 2 or Tuesday My 3, 2022 - 8:30am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply!Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Apr 28 & Friday April 29, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. PLEASE BRING A MASK TO ENTER PREMISES! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon May 2 - Tues May 3, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

2008 Ford F-350 Lariat
 245,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 247,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 207,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory