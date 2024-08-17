2009 Chevrolet Impala

Menu
Account
Sign In
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>August 17, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #104</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2024-08-09 - 2024-08-17</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Advanced Bidding Begins: August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 9:30am</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, 2024 - 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>7% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday August 17, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, August 15 & Friday, August 16, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** Please Note that Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2009 Chevrolet Impala

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Impala

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Impala

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1722522362
  2. 1722522361
  3. 1722522361
  4. 1722522361
  5. 1722522361
  6. 1722522361
  7. 1722522361
  8. 1722522361
  9. 1722522361
  10. 1722522362
  11. 1722522362
  12. 1722522362
  13. 1722522362
  14. 1722522362
  15. 1722522362
  16. 1722522362
  17. 1722522362
  18. 1722522362
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2G1WB57K591293901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

August 17, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #104AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-08-09 - 2024-08-17Auction Date/Time InfoAdvanced Bidding Begins: August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 9:30amPreview Date/TimeThursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday August 17, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, August 15 & Friday, August 16, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2014 Dodge Journey for sale in Breslau, ON
2014 Dodge Journey 247,276 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility for sale in Breslau, ON
2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility 171,732 KM SOLD
Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring for sale in Breslau, ON
2005 Chrysler Sebring 103,087 KM SOLD

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Impala