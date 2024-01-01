$6,299+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Focus
2009 Ford Focus
Location
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Rhautosales.ca
No damage, FWD, Low Km, sedan, certified, and more…….
Great No damage 2009 ford Focus SE FWD Cheap on gas a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services . 2009 Ford Focus SE 2.0L engine.
It has ONLY 128666 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!
PRICE INCLUDE, Safety & Carfax and more....
Car options:
“No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Alarm system ”
Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car!
Vehicle Features
