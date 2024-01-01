Menu
<p>RH Auto Sales & Services </p><p> 2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0</p><p> 226-444-4006</p><p>Rhautosales.ca</p><p> </p><p>No damage, FWD, Low Km, sedan, certified, and more…….</p><p>Great No damage 2009 ford Focus SE  FWD Cheap on gas a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services . 2009 Ford Focus SE 2.0L engine.</p><p>It has ONLY 128666 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!</p><p>Asking price is $6299 +HST & LICEINSE </p><p>PRICE INCLUDE, Safety & Carfax and more.... </p><p>Car options: </p><p>“No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Alarm system ”</p><p>Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car!</p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006  and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.</p>

2009 Ford Focus

128,666 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

128,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fahp35n59w186414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

