2009 Freightliner M2106

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Location

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

  1. 1676302043
  2. 1676302045
  3. 1676302048
  4. 1676302050
  5. 1676302052
  6. 1676302053
  7. 1676302055
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613948
  • VIN: 1FVACWDJ79H1K0916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Service Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday February 18, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

