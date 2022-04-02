Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

376,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

376,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329386
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV5AFB99760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 376,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday April 2, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Turf, Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Mar 31 & Friday April 1, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. COVID Rules Apply -Outside Only! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Curbside Payment and Pickup - Mon April 4 - Tues April 5, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm). CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY - ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME. MASKS REQUIRED WHEN PICKING UP AND ONE PERSON PER VISIT IN OUR LOBBY. PLEASE BRING A MASK WHEN PAYING AND PICKING UP.

For more Info visit M.R. Jutzi & Co. - Industrial and Municipal Auctioneers & Appraisers (mrjutzi.ca)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

2019 Bravo Trailers ...
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
1978 Ford ZX2 3600
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2007 Ford E-250 Comm...
 235,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory