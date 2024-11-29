$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline
2011 Ford Econoline
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,811KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTNS2EW9BDB03812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 55,811 KM
Disclosures
Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.
Vehicle Description
AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-11-29 - 2024-12-07Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, December 9 & Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, December 9 & Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold 'as is.' Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, December 9 & Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
2011 Ford Econoline