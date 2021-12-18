Menu
2011 Ford Econoline

278,117 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Commercial

Commercial

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

278,117KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7984557
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW1BDA87631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 278,117 KM

Vehicle Description

 Saturday December 18, 2021 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday Dec 16 & Friday Dec 17, 2021 10:00am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply - Outside Only & MasksCheckout Date/TimeMonday Dec 20 or Tuesday Dec 21, 2021 8:30am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply!

Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction -

Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday December 18, 2021at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium in now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Dec 16 & Friday Dec 17 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. COVID Rules Apply -Outside Only! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Curbside Payment and Pickup - Monday Dec 20 & Tuesday Dec 21/2021 - (8:30am - 4:00pm). CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY - ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME. MASKS REQUIRED WHEN PICKING UP AND ONE PERSON PER VISIT IN OUR LOBBY. PLEASE BRING A MASK WHEN PAYING AND PICKING UP.

 

For more info, Pictures, CARFAX & a full list of Terms & Conditions Visit https://mrjutzi.hibid.com/auctions

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

