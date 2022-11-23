Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Murano

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Murano

2011 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Murano

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9390913
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW8BW187247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Saturday December 17, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)

 

Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday December 17, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thursday Dec 15 & Friday Dec 16, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. No Shipping/Sale to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon Dec 19 - Tues Dec 20, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm)

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

2006 Chevrolet Trail...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory