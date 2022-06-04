Menu
2011 Other TRAILER

0 KM

2011 Other TRAILER

2011 Other TRAILER

ferocity Trailer

2011 Other TRAILER

ferocity Trailer

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

 Saturday June 4, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday June 2 & Friday June 3, 2022 10:00am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply - Outside Only & MasksCheckout Date/TimeMonday June 6 or Tuesday June 7, 2022 - 8:30am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply!Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescription
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thurs June 2 & Friday June 3, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. PLEASE BRING A MASK TO ENTER PREMISES! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon June 6 - Tues June 7, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm).www.mrjutzi.ca

