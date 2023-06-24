$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-648-2111
2011 Volvo VHD
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10074897
- VIN: 4V5KC9EG5AN288659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Straight Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Saturday June 24, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction
Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 9:30 am.
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT **
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding**
(Online Bidding Only) No In Person
Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment
Limited Viewing Thursday June 22 & Friday June 23, 2023 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm.
Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information.
No Shipping for items in this auction/No Sales to anyone out of Country.
Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.
Payment and Pickup - Mon June 26 & Tues June 27 2023 (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)
www.mrjutzi.ca
