2012 Chevrolet Equinox 4-cylinder, automatic with 110960 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, heated seat and more.........

Asking price is $9999 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you.

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

110,970 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALDEK2C6225004

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 110,970 KM

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 

OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

 We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM , CERTFIED. 

2012 Chevrolet Equinox 4-cylinder, automatic with 110960 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, heated seat and more.........

Asking price is $9999 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Call Dealer

226-444-4006

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2012 Chevrolet Equinox