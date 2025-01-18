2012 Dodge Journey

Menu
January 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #115
Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Live Webcast Auction
Date(s): 2025-01-13 - 2025-01-18
Auction Date/Time Info: Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time: In person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time: Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 8% BP
Description: Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 from 10am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** In order to increase your bidding limit, we will need a deposit of $500-$1000. We use your credit to hold that amount on your card, and if you do not buy anything that hold will expire in a couple days. We only process the $500/$1000 if you have the winning bid, but then decide to walk away from the vehicle. Please note: We do not have access to the credit card you used to register with HiBid. We also do not take credit cards for final payment. The Buyers Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold 'as is.' Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 3C4PDCABXCT149852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

