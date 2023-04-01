Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1679929640
  2. 1679929642
  3. 1679929648
  4. 1679929653
  5. 1679929658
  6. 1679929663
  7. 1679929668
  8. 1679929674
  9. 1679929679
  10. 1679929682
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9769381
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG0CT151751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday April 1, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday April 1, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thursday Mar 30 & Friday Mar 31, 2023 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

2009 Club Car Preced...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Expedition
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 GMC Savana
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory