2012 JDJ Dump Trailer

0 KM

Details Description

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2012 JDJ Dump Trailer

2012 JDJ Dump Trailer

NOT A DUMP TRAILER

2012 JDJ Dump Trailer

NOT A DUMP TRAILER

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329410
  • VIN: 2JDUTF825C1002749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Construction Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday April 2, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Turf, Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Mar 31 & Friday April 1, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. COVID Rules Apply -Outside Only! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Curbside Payment and Pickup - Mon April 4 - Tues April 5, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm). CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY - ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME. MASKS REQUIRED WHEN PICKING UP AND ONE PERSON PER VISIT IN OUR LOBBY. PLEASE BRING A MASK WHEN PAYING AND PICKING UP.

For more Info visit M.R. Jutzi & Co. - Industrial and Municipal Auctioneers & Appraisers (mrjutzi.ca)

 

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

