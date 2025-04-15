Menu
April 15, 2025 – Tool, Landscape & Vehicle Auction - #121

Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Online Only Auction
Date(s): 2025-04-09 - 2025-04-15
Auction Date/Time Info: Online Only. Auction opens: Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 12pm. Soft Close Begins: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 2pm.
Preview Date/Time: Thursday, April 10; Friday, April 11 & Monday, April 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.
Checkout Date/Time: Wednesday, April 18 & Thursday, April 19, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.
Location: 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 12% BP
Description: Auction is online only and ends with a soft close. Large quantity of good Municpal & School Board equipment. A soft close gives bidders a chance to continue bidding before time runs out: whenever a bid takes place on an item in the last minute before that item is set to close, that clock adds an extra minute to he closing time. There is no in-person bidding. Viewing for this auction: Thursday, April 10; Friday, April 11 and Monday, April 14, 2025 (9am to 4pm). Bidding Starts to Close on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 2:00 pm. (soft close in effect). ** Please Note that Buyers Premium is 12% on Vehicles, Tools & Equipment ** ITEMS TO BE PAID NO LATER THAN 2 DAYS AFTER AUCTION ENDS. PICKUP & PAY – Wednesday, 16 and Thursday, April 17, 2025 (9am – 4pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. We take all forms of payment except credit cards. If you can only pay by credit card, please contact us. Items not picked up in a timely manner will be subject to forfeit.

2012 RAM 2500

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 2500

12381144

2012 RAM 2500

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
As Is Condition
VIN 3C6LD5AT7CG126595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whitecite
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

April 15, 2025 – Tool, Landscape & Vehicle Auction - #121AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeOnline Only AuctionDate(s)2025-04-09 - 2025-04-15Auction Date/Time InfoOnline Only. Auction opens: Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 12pm. Soft Close Begins: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 2pm.Preview Date/TimeThursday, April 10; Friday, April 11 & Monday, April 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.Checkout Date/TimeWednesday, April 18 & Thursday, April 19, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.Location5100 Fountain St. North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium12% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and ends with a soft close. Large quantity of good Municpal & School Board equipment. A soft close gives bidders a chance to continue bidding before time runs out: whenever a bid takes place on an item in the last minute before that item is set to close, that clock adds an extra minute to he closing time. There is no in-person bidding. Viewing for this auction: Thursday, April 10; Friday, April 11 and Monday, April 14, 2025 (9am to 4pm). Bidding Starts to Close on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 2:00 pm. (soft close in effect). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is 12% on Vehicles, Tools & Equipment ** ITEMS TO BE PAID NO LATER THAN 2 DAYS AFTER AUCTION ENDS. PICKUP & PAY – Wednesday, 16 and Thursday, April 17, 2025 (9am – 4pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. We take all forms of payment except credit cards. If you can only pay by credit card, please contact us. Items not picked up in a timely manner will be subject to forfeit.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-648-2111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2012 RAM 2500