2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
AWD
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8329299
- VIN: 1FM5K8AR9DGA14192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Saturday April 2, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Turf, Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Mar 31 & Friday April 1, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. COVID Rules Apply -Outside Only! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Curbside Payment and Pickup - Mon April 4 - Tues April 5, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm). CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY - ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME. MASKS REQUIRED WHEN PICKING UP AND ONE PERSON PER VISIT IN OUR LOBBY. PLEASE BRING A MASK WHEN PAYING AND PICKING UP.
For more Info visit M.R. Jutzi & Co. - Industrial and Municipal Auctioneers & Appraisers (mrjutzi.ca)
Vehicle Features
