2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,690KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTW7FCA3D1177106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 233,690 KM
Vehicle Description
January 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #115AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-01-13 - 2025-01-18Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium8% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 from 10am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** In order to increase your bidding limit, we will need a deposit of $500-$1000. We use your credit to hold that amount on your card, and if you do not buy anything that hold will expire in a couple days. We only process the $500/$1000 if you have the winning bid, but then decide to walk away from the vehicle. Please note: We do not have access to the credit card you used to register with HiBid. We also do not take credit cards for final payment. The Buyer's Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jutzi Auctions
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Call Dealer
519-648-XXXX(click to show)
