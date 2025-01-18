2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Menu
Account
Sign In
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2> </th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>January 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #115</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2025-01-13 - 2025-01-18</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9:30am.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>In person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>8% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 from 10am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** In order to increase your bidding limit, we will need a deposit of $500-$1000. We use your credit to hold that amount on your card, and if you do not buy anything that hold will expire in a couple days. We only process the $500/$1000 if you have the winning bid, but then decide to walk away from the vehicle. Please note: We do not have access to the credit card you used to register with HiBid. We also do not take credit cards for final payment. The Buyers Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

233,690 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
12087730

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1736784938
  2. 1736784957
  3. 1736784972
  4. 1736784958
  5. 1736784966
  6. 1736784952
  7. 1736784971
  8. 1736784965
  9. 1736784951
  10. 1736784971
  11. 1736784968
  12. 1736784966
  13. 1736784970
  14. 1736784968
  15. 1736784968
  16. 1736784971
  17. 1736784966
  18. 1736784952
  19. 1736784958
  20. 1736784962
  21. 1736784966
  22. 1736784945
  23. 1736784972
  24. 1736784971
  25. 1736784957
  26. 1736784962
  27. 1736784954
  28. 1736784963
  29. 1736784951
  30. 1736784958
  31. 1736784986
  32. 1736784986
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
233,690KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTW7FCA3D1177106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 233,690 KM

Vehicle Description

 January 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #115AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-01-13 - 2025-01-18Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium8% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 from 10am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** In order to increase your bidding limit, we will need a deposit of $500-$1000. We use your credit to hold that amount on your card, and if you do not buy anything that hold will expire in a couple days. We only process the $500/$1000 if you have the winning bid, but then decide to walk away from the vehicle. Please note: We do not have access to the credit card you used to register with HiBid. We also do not take credit cards for final payment. The Buyer's Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Breslau, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 150,276 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 for sale in Breslau, ON
2006 Dodge Ram 1500 236,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-250 for sale in Breslau, ON
2016 Ford F-250 163,670 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van