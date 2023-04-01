Menu
2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTP Electra Glide Police

50,000 KM

Details Description

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

50,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733468
  • VIN: 5HD1FMMAXDB612950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Saturday April 1, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday April 1, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thursday Mar 30 & Friday Mar 31, 2023 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm.www.mrjutzi.ca

