Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>2014 Chevrolet Cruz 1.4L TURBO  RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU, great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly.</p><p> </p><p> Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering., tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, heated seat  and more.........</p><p> </p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

201,888 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

  1. 1713040985
  2. 1713040987
  3. 1713040989
  4. 1713040995
  5. 1713040997
  6. 1713041000
  7. 1713041002
  8. 1713041005
  9. 1713041009
  10. 1713041011
  11. 1713041014
  12. 1713041020
  13. 1713041025
  14. 1713041027
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB8E7362273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,888 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

 

 

 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

 

 

 

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

 

 

 

COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

 

 

 

2014 Chevrolet Cruz 1.4L TURBO  RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU, great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly.

 

 Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering., tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, heated seat  and more.........

 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

 

 

 

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

 

 

 

COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit 5dr HB Auto for sale in Breslau, ON
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit 5dr HB Auto 240,055 KM $5,295 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Breslau, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 201,888 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL for sale in Breslau, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 208,143 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze