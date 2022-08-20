Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

112,000 KM

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

112,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8917120
  • VIN: 1c4rjfag1ec302311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Saturday August 20, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)

 


Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thurs August 18 & Friday August 19 , 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon August 22  - Tues August 23, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm).

 

www.mrjutzi.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

