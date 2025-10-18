Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>October 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #131<br />M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.<br />Live Webcast Auction<br />    2025-10-13 - 2025-10-18<br />Auction Date/Time Info<br />    Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 9:30am.<br />Preview Date/Time<br />    In person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm<br />Checkout Date/Time<br />    Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm<br />Location<br />    5100 Fountain St North<br />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0<br />Buyer Premium<br />    9% BP<br />Description<br />    Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. <br /><br />You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. <br />Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. <br />** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** <br />**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** <br /><br />If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. <br /><br />The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.<br />--Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS <br />--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. <br />No Shipping for items in this auction. <br />Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</p>

2015 Chrysler 200

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13050078

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1759855747259
  2. 1759855748072
  3. 1759855748513
  4. 1759855749082
  5. 1759855749528
  6. 1759855749970
  7. 1759855750370
  8. 1759855750842
  9. 1759855751257
  10. 1759855751674
  11. 1759855752115
  12. 1759855752510
  13. 1759855752991
  14. 1759855753393
  15. 1759855753896
  16. 1759855754348
  17. 1759855754809
  18. 1759855755200
  19. 1759855755702
  20. 1759855756157
  21. 1759855756623
  22. 1759855757064
  23. 1759855757506
  24. 1759855757984
  25. 1759855758392
  26. 1759855758788
  27. 1759855759213
  28. 1759855759635
  29. 1759855760075
  30. 1759855760500
  31. 1759855760929
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,000KM
VIN 1C3CCCAB1FN585743

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

October 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #131
M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Live Webcast Auction
    2025-10-13 - 2025-10-18
Auction Date/Time Info
    Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
    In person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time
    Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm
Location
    5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium
    9% BP
Description
    Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. 

You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. 
Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. 
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** 
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** 

If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. 

The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.
--Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS 
--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. 
No Shipping for items in this auction. 
Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Breslau, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 129,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1975 Chrysler Imperial for sale in Breslau, ON
1975 Chrysler Imperial 0 SOLD
Used 2007 GMC Savana for sale in Breslau, ON
2007 GMC Savana 122,000 KM SOLD

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2015 Chrysler 200