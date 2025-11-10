$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
CALL
As Is Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D84FGB14075
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
November15,2025 – AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-11-10 - 2025-11-15Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, November 10, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeMonday, November 10 to Friday, November 14, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, November 17 & Tuesday, November 18, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium9% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. ** All Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, November 10 to Friday, November 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, November 17 & Tuesday, November 18, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2015 Ford Explorer