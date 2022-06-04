$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
2015 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8629694
- VIN: 1FTBF2B65FEC91983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Saturday June 4, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday June 2 & Friday June 3, 2022 10:00am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply - Outside Only & MasksCheckout Date/TimeMonday June 6 or Tuesday June 7, 2022 - 8:30am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply!Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescription
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thurs June 2 & Friday June 3, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. PLEASE BRING A MASK TO ENTER PREMISES! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon June 6 - Tues June 7, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm).www.mrjutzi.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
