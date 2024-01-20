2016 Dodge Journey

Menu
Saturday January 20, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Preview Date/Time: Thursday Jan 18 & Friday Jan 19, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Checkout Date/Time: Monday Jan 22 or Tuesday Jan 23, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 6% BP
Description: Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday January 20, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday January 12, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyers Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Jan 18 & Fri Jan 19, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon Jan 22 & Tues Jan 23, 2024, (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 3C4PDCCG1GT161726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

 Saturday January 20, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday Jan 18 & Friday Jan 19, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday Jan 22 or Tuesday Jan 23, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday January 20, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday January 12, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Jan 18 & Fri Jan 19, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon Jan 22 & Tues Jan 23, 2024, (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

