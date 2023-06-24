Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

2016 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1686941232
  2. 1686941243
  3. 1686941260
  4. 1686941272
  5. 1686941281
  6. 1686941294
  7. 1686941307
  8. 1686941318
  9. 1686941327
  10. 1686941341
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10074891
  • VIN: 1FM5K8ARXGGC95892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Saturday June 24, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)

 Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction
Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 9:30 am.
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT **
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding**
(Online Bidding Only) No In Person
Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment
Limited Viewing Thursday June 22 & Friday June 23, 2023 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm.
Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information.
No Shipping for items in this auction/No Sales to anyone out of Country.
Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.
Payment and Pickup - Mon June 26 & Tues June 27 2023 (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)www.mrjutzi.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

2004 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory